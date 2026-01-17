An allocation of ₹15,000 crore is being considered for PMFME, which was launched in June 2020 with a total outlay of ₹10,000 crore for FY2020-25 and was later extended up to FY26. As much as ₹13,000 crore is being considered for PMKSY, which was launched on 23 August 2017 (the scheme was renamed from SAMPADA to PMKSY) with an allocation of ₹6,000 crore for FY2016-20 and later extended till FY21, the government officials cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity. The PMKSY scheme was further extended till FY26 with an increased allocation of ₹6,520 crore.