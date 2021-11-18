Union budget FY23 should focus on growth, reform, realism in numbers: EAC-PM

“However, this should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers. The Union Budget for 2021-22 was applauded because of reform measures, as well as transparency and realism in the numbers. EAC-PM Members were of the view that these dimensions should be carried forward into the 2022-23 Budget too, signalling use of the extra revenue in the form of capital expenditure and human capital expenditure, since Covid has led to a human capital deficit," the statement said.