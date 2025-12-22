The government is considering easing the goods and services tax (GST) compliance burden for small businesses in the Union Budget for the next fiscal, according to two people familiar with the matter, when US tariffs have disproportionately affected such enterprises.
Budget 2026: Govt weighs easing GST compliance for small businesses
SummaryIndia’s 73 million MSMEs contribute 30% to the GDP and 45% to the overall exports. The proposed reforms, which follow a cut in GST rates in September this year, come at a time when small businesses have been hit by the steep US tariffs of 50%.
The government is considering easing the goods and services tax (GST) compliance burden for small businesses in the Union Budget for the next fiscal, according to two people familiar with the matter, when US tariffs have disproportionately affected such enterprises.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More