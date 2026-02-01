Union Budget 2026 speech LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins ninth consecutive Budget speech

Union Budget 2026 speech LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her ninth consecutive Budget speech at 11 am today, on 1 February (Sunday). This is the first time that the India Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.
Expectations are high, as Union Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second full-fledged Budget, amid its third consecutive term in power. In 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.
Key sectors to look out for this year include artificial intelligence, auto, defense, electronics, infrastructure, manufacturing, MSMEs, railways, renewable energy, and urban development among others. Besides this, other sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, logistics and tourism, are also expecting allocations from the Centre.
Budget 2026 proposals will impact the common man both directly and indirectly. While announcements related to income tax, welfare schemes, and educational policies have a direct and visible impact, proposals for infrastructure and public services also influence daily life by improving facilities, boosting rural incomes and creating job opportunities over time.
Six years ago, Budget 2020 introduced a new tax regime offering lower tax rates to taxpayers who were willing to forego deductions and exemptions. Three years later, in Budget 2023, the government made it the default regime. In Budget 2025, the government went a step further, offering zero tax for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh under the new regime. Each successive year has seen the new tax regime become more appealing, with reduced income tax rates, while the old regime remained unchanged.
As Budget 2026 is tabled today, all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Will the government finally retire the old tax regime? Some tax experts believe that while a complete phase-out may not happen immediately, the old tax regime could be made increasingly insignificant. nudging taxpayers to the new tax regime.
Tabled in Parliament ahead of the Budget speech, the Economic Survey sets the tone for India's economic approach and provides a snapshot of the government’s assessment of the economy. The document this year was tabled by Sitharaman before both houses of Parliament on 29 January (Thursday).
Notably, prior to 1964, the Economic Survey was part of the Budget presentation and served as an official economic record to inform budgetary discussions in Parliament. From 1964 onwards, it was separated from the Union Budget to provide lawmakers and the public with important economic context, including data-driven views at the condition of the economy.
In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers.
For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.
Over the years, the Centre has gradually focused on and fine-tuned the new tax regime, without making changes to the old tax regime. First announced in Budget 2020, the new tax regime gives taxpayers the option of paying lower tax rates if they let go of the deductions and exemptions available under the old regime.
In the Union Budget 2025, the central government announced a step up of the new tax regime, where people earning an income of up to ₹12 lakh will be liable to pay zero tax after factoring in the rebates offered.
Experts believe that the government could phase out the old tax regime this time or perhaps in the next couple of years amid the push to bring people on board with the new regime.
“The old tax regime is likely to be phased out soon. If not in this Budget, then certainly over the next two to three Budgets. Even under the new tax regime, I don’t expect major additional relief this time, since a significant benefit was already introduced last year in the form of no tax up to ₹12 lakh,” CA Pratibha Goyal, partner, PD Gupta & Company told Mint.
However, CA Chirag Chauhan, founder of Mumbai-based CA Chauhan & Company noted that a phase out is unlikely as the new I-T Act mentions both the regimes.
The Indian stock market indices will remain open for special trading session on Sunday, 1 February 2026, on the account of the Union Budget announcement, according to an official announcement on the NSE and the BSE website.
The benchmark stock market indices will remain open from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm (IST). However, an NSE circular showed that the T+0 settlement shall not be available due to a settlement holiday on Sunday.
This is a a rare instance of live trading on a Sunday in the Indian markets. Notably, last year too, when Sitharaman presented the previous Budget on a Saturday, the stock markets were open for special trading session.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech today is expected to mark a departure from previous Budget speeches in more ways than one, according to media reports citing government sources familiar with the developments.
Firstly, it is rare occurrence when the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday.
Also, government sources told Hindustan Times that the FM is likely to speak at length in Part B, marking a clear departure from earlier budget speeches, where the section consisted of only a few announcements.
In previous years, the Finance Minister's speech largely focused on Part A — outlining planned initiatives and sectoral strategies.
What's included in Part B?
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget speech on Sunday, 1 January 2026, at the parliament, addressing the joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the biggest financial announcement of the year!
The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am (IST) on Sunday before the houses of the Union Parliament.
Where to watch
As the nation awaits the announcement, people who are looking to watch the live video of the Union Budget 2026-27, you can stay tuned with Mint on our official website, LiveMint or on our YouTube channel.
People can also track the central government's broadcasts via the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha LIVE feeds on the “Sansad TV” YouTube channel or through state-run Doordarshan (DD) television channels.
The first Budget of independent India was delivered by RK Shanmukham Chetty on 26 November, 1947, laying the foundation for India's fiscal policy. Over the years, finance ministers of India have delivered some of the most historic budgets that have reshaped the country's economic landscape. Here is a list of five such budgets that are considered key in strengthening India's financial situation.
Introducing wealth tax (Budget 1957)
The Union Budget presented in 1957-58 by then Finance Minister TT Krishnamachari introduced the wealth tax for the first time in India's history. This was done with an aim to reduce inequality and broaden the tax base. With the 1858 Budget, the government expanded its fiscal toolkit. It remained part of India's tax law until it was abolished in 2015.
What is the Black Budget?
The 1973 Budget presented by Yashwantrao Chavan came to be known as the ‘Black Budget’, and was presented at a time when India was undergoing an economic crisis. That year, the limit of government finances came into light with a large fiscal deficit of ₹550 crore, rising oil prices, and food shortages.
Carrot and Stick Budget explained
Budget 1986, presented on 28 February that year by VP Singh under the Congress government was the first step towards abolishing License Raj in India. The Budget, which provided both incentives and punishments, was dubbed the “Carrot and Stick” Budget as it came down heavily on tax evaders black marketers, and smugglers. This Budget also implemented the MODVAT (Modified Value Added Tax) credit to bring down the cascading tax impact on consumers.
The document, by identifying challenges and other issues, also gives crucial context for policy direction.
Economic Survey 2026 at a glance
Notably, the government's health report of the Indian economy, the Economic Survey 2026 was tabled in Parliament on 29 January.
According to the Economic Survey 2026, the Indian economy is expected to expand by 6.8-7.2% in FY27, supported by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms. The survey also found that India’s core and headline inflation rates are likely to be higher in FY27 than in FY26. However, it is unlikely to be a concern. As of November 2025, India's fiscal deficit stood at 62.3% of the Budget Estimates, and the government aims to attain a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP by FY26, the survey noted.
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. It is headed by the Chief Economic Adviser.
The document presents an annual report on the Indian economy. It mainly details the finance ministry's analysis of the state of the economy, and reviews performance over the fiscal year, looking at indicators from growth and inflation to jobs, trade, and fiscal health.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 19 January confirmed that Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February.
It was esrlier reported that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget on Sunday. Sources told PTI: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Annual exercise under which India's finance minister presents the country's financial statement for the year. As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the Budget is announced before both Houses of Parliament and includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.
Notably, this Budget gains significance as it will navigate India through tariff barriers, volatile markets and the ever-evolving global trade and geopolitical status quo.
Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the Union Budget 2026. The speech is scheduled to be delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am today, on 1 February (Sunday). You can also track our blog for latest updates on the Union Budget 2026-27.
