Union budget may approve ₹4.5 trillion for rural housing scheme
Summary
- The proposed construction of 20 million additional houses over the next five years will be over and above the June Cabinet decision to build 30 million homes for the urban and rural poor.
The government may provide ₹4.5 trillion in the Union budget to build 23.5 million rural houses over the next five years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Gramin scheme in keeping with its commitment to give citizens a better quality of life.