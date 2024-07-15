Financial aid

The ratio of the cost-sharing between the central and state governments was 60:40 for houses in the plains and 90:10 for houses in the northeastern and hilly states when the scheme started. Each household in the plains would get ₹120,000 as financial assistance, while in the hilly regions, the amount was set at ₹130,000. The aid is likely to be revised upwards to ₹180,000 and ₹200,000, respectively, in view of an increase in material and labour costs, the official said.