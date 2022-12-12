Union budget may peg Indian railways operating ratio below 95%1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 12:17 AM IST
The Union budget is expected to peg Indian Railways’ FY24 operating ratio below 95% without any significant increase in central funds
The Union budget is expected to peg Indian Railways’ FY24 operating ratio below 95% without any significant increase in central funds
The Union budget is expected to peg Indian Railways’ FY24 operating ratio below 95% without any significant increase in central funds, two people aware of the matter said, as the finance ministry expects the national transporter to build on its success of increasing revenues over the past two years.