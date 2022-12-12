The Union budget is expected to peg Indian Railways’ FY24 operating ratio below 95% without any significant increase in central funds, two people aware of the matter said, as the finance ministry expects the national transporter to build on its success of increasing revenues over the past two years.

After two pandemic years that curbed mobility and crimped revenues, railways has registered a sharp increase in freight and passenger traffic this year, underlining the optimism at North Block.

The operating ratio is the ratio of the amount spent to earn every ₹100. A lower operating ratio means the railways gets to spend more of its earnings on its large capex projects. In FY23, the Union budget estimated an operating ratio of 96.98%, but the actual figure is expected to be much lower.

“The target for the operating ratio for FY23 is around 96.98%. With marked improvement in revenue and check on subsidies and other non-essential expenditures during the year, the operating ratio is expected to fall further in FY24 to below the 95% level. This will also allow the railways to deploy funds in key infrastructure projects that help to improve its efficiency further," one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

The Union budget for FY23 pegged a total rail traffic revenue growth of 12% over the pre-pandemic period, but actual revenue growth is on course to comfortably beat the target and grow 20% above the revised traffic earnings for FY22, two people aware of the matter said. This, they said, would allow Indian Railways to target even higher earnings in FY24, obviating the need for any substantial increase in central grants or loans. The railways’ passenger revenues rose 76% to ₹43,324 crore in the first eight months of FY23, while freight earnings grew 16% to ₹1.05 trillion.

Queries sent to spokespeople for the ministries of finance and railway remained unanswered till press time.

A former Railway Board chairman said on the condition of anonymity that after the covid earnings shock, FY24 should put the national transporter back on the path of being a self-sufficient and efficient organization with a lower operating ratio after several years.

In FY21, the railways got a special central loan of around ₹80,000 crore to make up for the covid-related resource gap, which helped it keep its operating ratio in check. However, this remained unavailable in FY22, worsening the ratio to 98.93% in the revised estimates for the fiscal, lower than the 96.15% that the national transporter had budgeted. However, with a higher operating ratio in the previous year and increased capex, the operating ratio for FY23 remained high at 96.98%.

Though capex for FY24 is also expected to rise over 25% to about ₹3 trillion, railways is hoping to increase its freight earnings to 4.5-5 million tonnes per day next year from just about 4 mt per day now. Also, normalcy in travel and expected growth in passenger revenues, even with a lower rise in central budgetary support of just about ₹1.5 trillion in FY24 (from ₹1.37 trillion in FY23), is expected to help bring down the operating ratio.

Total revenue from traffic for FY23 is estimated at ₹2.4 trillion, an annual increase of 19% over FY22 revised estimates. In FY23, revenue from both freight and passenger traffic is also expected to grow at an annual rate of 14% and 32% over FY22 revised estimates.

In FY21, passenger train services were stopped to slow the pandemic’s spread, leading to revenue from freight and passenger traffic falling 16% and 75%, respectively, over the budget estimates. In FY22, too, passenger revenue fell 27%, but freight earnings rose 5% over budget estimates. Still, the operating ratio improved in FY21 to 97% from 98.4% in the previous year, largely on account of a growth in freight earnings and additional central fund support. Also, the transporter cut its cost, ending several subsidized rail services.

The FY24 rail budget is expected to take measures to augment resources while curbing non-essential expenditure. Accordingly, 100% electrification of the broad gauge line is expected to be completed in FY24, which could reduce the railways’ fuel bill by almost ₹10,000 crore. Also, the focus will be on increasing the share of non-fare revenue sources in railways’ total revenue. This could be done through increased asset monetization, especially on the yet-to-be-operational dedicated freight corridor and also the sale and commercialization of railway land at key destinations.

Railways earns its internal revenue primarily from passenger and freight traffic. In FY20, freight and passenger traffic contributed to about 65% and 29% of the internal revenue, respectively.

In 2021-22, Railways expects to earn 63% of its internal revenue from freight and 28% from passenger traffic. The remaining 9% will be earned from other miscellaneous sources such as parcel service, coaching receipts, and the sale of platform tickets. In FY23, railways would return back to a 65% share of freight in revenue earnings or better, relying lesser on passenger earnings. Freight services will also offer enhanced commodity baskets while marketing initiatives will help capture more traffic.