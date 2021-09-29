Union Cabinet approves PM-POSHAN scheme, to spend 1.31 lakh cr in 5 years

Union Cabinet approves PM-POSHAN scheme, to spend ₹1.31 lakh cr in 5 years1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
- PM-POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meals to students of more than 11.2 lakh govt and govt-aided schools across the country
The Union Cabinet has given approval to start PM-POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meal to students of more than 11.2 lakh govt and govt-aided schools across the country.
The scheme will run for 5 years and ₹1.31 lakh crore will be spent, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
PM-POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Mid-day meal scheme. It will be run in partnership with state governments, but the major contribution will be of the Central government.
The Cabinet has also approved doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of ₹1,095.88 crore and Rajkot-Kanalus railway line at a total estimated cost of ₹1,080.58 crore.
Further, the cabinet has given its nod to ₹4,400 crore investment in ECGC Ltd. in 5 years to provide support to exporters as well as banks.
The move, according to the government, will help create 59 lakh new jobs including 2.6 lakh in the formal sector.
The cabinet has also given its nod to infuse ₹1,650 crore in National Export Insurance Account scheme, said commerce minister Piyush Goyal.
