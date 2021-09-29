Union Cabinet approves PM-POSHAN scheme, to spend 1.31 lakh cr in 5 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union Cabinet has given approval to start PM-POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meal to students of more than 11.2 lakh govt and govt-aided schools across the country.

The scheme will run for 5 years and ₹1.31 lakh crore will be spent, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The scheme will run for 5 years and ₹1.31 lakh crore will be spent, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

PM-POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Mid-day meal scheme. It will be run in partnership with state governments, but the major contribution will be of the Central government.

The Cabinet has also approved doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of ₹1,095.88 crore and Rajkot-Kanalus railway line at a total estimated cost of ₹1,080.58 crore.

Further, the cabinet has given its nod to ₹4,400 crore investment in ECGC Ltd. in 5 years to provide support to exporters as well as banks.

The move, according to the government, will help create 59 lakh new jobs including 2.6 lakh in the formal sector.