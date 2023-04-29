India should aim for $47 trillion economy by 2047: Goyal1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Goyal underscored the global contributions of companies from smaller countries like the Czech Republic and Poland to the supply chains of large corporations.
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for a $47 trillion economy by 2047 while delivering the inaugural address at ‘India Calling Conference 2023’ organised by the Indian Merchants Chamber in Mumbai.
