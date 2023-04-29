New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for a $47 trillion economy by 2047 while delivering the inaugural address at ‘India Calling Conference 2023’ organised by the Indian Merchants Chamber in Mumbai.

Goyal underscored the global contributions of companies from smaller countries like the Czech Republic and Poland to the supply chains of large corporations. He lauded India’s efforts to formalize its economy and highlighted the competitive spirit and positivity found in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

The minister acknowledged the high expectations and hopes the world holds for India, emphasizing the country’s belief in global prosperity and cooperation. He cited India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative, which provided 278 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, mostly free, to underprivileged countries, as an example of the nation’s commitment to international well-being.

Goyal stressed the importance of realizing the ‘Panch Pran,’ the five principles outlined by the prime minister, as a nationwide commitment, highlighting the crucial role of women’s empowerment and a corruption-free society in achieving a developed India. He praised the industry’s dedication to social causes and urged everyone to work towards a brighter future for the nation.

The minister also invited attendees to join him for the 100th episode of the prime minister’s radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on 30 April.

