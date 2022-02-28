NEW DELHI : In a bid to pace up the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens and students out of Ukraine with more coordination, Centre has decided to send four union ministers to its neighbouring countries as special envoys, government sources said.

According to sources cited above, the four Union minister are Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh.

Government sources said that Scindia will look at the evacuation in Romania and Moldova, while Rijiju will go to Slovakia.

Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary and Singh will be at Poland to manage the evacuation.

As Ukraine is under Russian invasion, India is using its neighbouring countries including Romania and Hungary to take Indian students out of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities as the Ukrainian air space has been closed.

The decision to send the ministers was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Although about 2,000 Indians have been brought back, there are several Indian students still stuck at borders and also in key cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Prime Minister Modi during his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week raised concerns of the safety and security of Indian citizens in Ukraine amid the escalating war.

