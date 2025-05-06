Union territories can access Centre’s 50-year interest-free loan for FY26 in infra push
SummaryUntil now, the scheme—announced in 2020 as a pandemic-induced stimulus—was open only to states.
New Delhi: Union territories will be allowed to borrow from the Centre’s 50-year interest-free loan scheme for capital expenditure starting FY26, two people aware of the matter told Mint, part of a broader capital investment thrust.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more