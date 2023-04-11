Unlocking the mystery: Deciphering rain forecasts for rural India2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the June-September south-west monsoon to be normal, at 96% of the long period or 50-year average (LPA)
The Met has predicted normal rains in the June-September monsoon season—in spite of the likelihood of El Nino conditions developing by July, which usually negatively impacts rainfall. But private forecaster Skymet expects rains to be below normal. Mint takes a close look.
