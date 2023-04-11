Unlocking the mystery: Deciphering rain forecasts for rural India

While IMD predicts a normal monsoon, Skymet expects rainfall to be below normal, at 94% of LPA (2 percentage points lower than IMD forecast). Rainfall is considered to be below normal when it is 90-95% of LPA. Both forecasts come with an error margin of +/-5% which means the actual numbers could well turn out to be short of normal. A comparison of forecasts by both agencies shows that between 2018-2022, in four out of five years, the predictions were off the mark, after accounting for the error margin. The situation will be clear when IMD issues an updated forecast in May.