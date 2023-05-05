Erratic weather takes a toll on rabi crop yields1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Unseasonal rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and torrential rain with hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar is estimated to have cut wheat yields by 1-2%
Unpredictable weather patterns have adversely affected rabi crops such as wheat and mustard, which account for almost 70% of India’s winter food-grains basket. Experts predict lower yields for these crops would hurt farmers’ incomes.
