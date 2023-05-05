Erratic weather takes a toll on rabi crop yields

“Since an average Indian farming household has very limited financial savings, the private rural consumption and investment are expected to become more volatile. If the adverse climate conditions cause losses across successive seasons, we may end up with a structural downward shift in rural economic potential," said Anil K. Sood, professor and co-founder of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices. “We have had to deal with high volatility in agriculture output during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years after two successive drought years. Northwest and northeast India have been experiencing deficit monsoon for many years at a stretch."

