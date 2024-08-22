How to tax billionaires—and how not to

Taxing unrealised gains would also cause wild swings in the liabilities of people who own volatile assets, including Mr Huang and his Nvidia shares. Mr Biden’s proposal, which assesses the tax over five years, smooths out some of this volatility. But some taxpayers would still fail to get a rebate for their unrealised losses. That could discourage angel investors and other risk-takers from backing promising ventures whose stratospheric valuations could suddenly collapse, and which can be hard to price. In America taxing unrealised gains may also be unconstitutional. The Supreme Court is about to rule in a case in which the plaintiffs claim that a one-off levy on foreign investments in 2017 was illegal because it taxed their unrealised gains. Even if the justices issue a narrow ruling that leaves the principle intact, Mr Biden’s idea will be challenged.