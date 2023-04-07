NEW DELHI : While the impact of climate change is manifesting in extreme weather events with growing frequency, the recent unseasonal rainfall cannot be attributed to climate change, says India Meteorological Department director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

However, Mohapatra noted that the frequency of heavy rainfall is rising while the frequency of light-to-moderate precipitation is declining due to manmade climate change. On the other hand, Mohapatra highlighted that the overall number of cyclones is decreasing, but the incidence of intense cyclones is on the rise.

“The unseasonal rainfall or heatwaves could be attributed to variations in weather," Mohapatra said in an interview.

On the El Niño climate pattern linked to droughts in India, Mohapatra said there are some spring barriers around it worldwide. Therefore, it will be early to predict its impact accurately, as good monsoons have been witnessed in the past in some El Niño seasons. Edited excerpts:

We have been witnessing extreme weather patterns. 2022 was ranked as Earth’s fifth-warmest year. In the Indian context, February was the warmest since 1901. This year is probably the wettest March in the last 100 years in several parts of India. Is the occurrence of extreme weather patterns increasing?

There are rising temperature conditions globally. The rise has been quite significant since the 1970s, which is attributed to climate change. Because of weather changes, the temperature is rising, and so are heatwave conditions. This does not mean that we will witness heat waves every year.

This year in March, there was no heatwave except for one or two days in Saurashtra, Kutch and coastal Maharashtra. There has not been any heat wave condition in northern and central India, where it generally occurs.

When we say there is a rising trend, that implies it has been happening for 30-40 years. This does not mean the temperature will rise each year. Some years, it will fall. There is an upward trend in temperature. As a result, some extreme weather events are increasing, like heatwaves, thunderstorms and lightning. The frequency of heavy rainfall is also increasing, while light and moderate rainfall frequency is decreasing. Due to it, the total number of cyclones is also falling, but intense cyclones are increasing.

Weather trends show dry regions in India such as west Rajasthan, central Maharashtra are getting more rain in recent years while wet regions like Andaman and Nicobar Islands are getting less rain. What are the reasons behind such changes in weather?

There is a trend of western Rajasthan and Saurashtra witnessing more rainfall as far as the monsoon season is concerned, while rainfall over north-eastern states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and east Uttar Pradesh is decreasing.

When you talk about climate change, it is not about one year or one season. This is variability. The climate varies, and it will go on in the future. Climate change is measured at least by the data of 30 years. You can go through the trend of 30 years and see whether the frequency of such weather conditions is increasing.

Rainfall is increasing in some regions and decreasing in other parts of the country. The frequency of heavy rainfall is increasing in central and south India.

Variations occur in day-to-day life because of the weather system. Unseasonal rains and heat waves are weather variability and cannot be attributed to climate change.

Shall we see a good southwest monsoon this time? When do we expect it to arrive?

These questions will be answered when we come up with this year’s monsoon forecast around mid-April.

El Niño has been a hot topic, and according to some weather experts, the weather phenomenon may be developing sooner than expected, which is May. What is your take on this? How is it going to impact the southwest monsoon?

We go by our predictions. El Niño conditions are neutral. We predict that there could be El Niño development in July-September. It is not like the weather would be very bad due to El Niño. Considering the total number of years, about 60% of El Niño years had inadequate rainfall. El Niño is not the sole factor for bringing dry weather. There are many others. All drought years are El Niño years, but all El Niño years are not drought years. In 1997, we had a very good monsoon despite El Niño. Therefore, we should not predict anything hypothetically. The forecast for El Niño is still in the initial stage. There are some spring barriers in El Niño predictions worldwide. Henceforth, the forecast of El Niño that will be issued in April is seen to be more accurate.

How is El Niño seen to influence southwest monsoon?

El Niño is one of many factors. Indian Ocean dipole is another major factor, which is seen to be positive. Positive Indian Ocean dipole signals good monsoon. In the weather system, there could be developments of low-pressure systems or depression in the monsoon season, which could be a major factor. These influence rainfall. This is called intra-seasonal variations.

Typically, east and northeast India and some parts of central India witness thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and torrential downpours in March-April. This March, we saw heavy spells and thunderstorms throughout India due to western disturbances. What causes such disturbances, and how bad could their impact be?

There are active western disturbances, circulations, and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. All these caused rainfall activities.

Western disturbance is a condition that develops over the Mediterranean Sea, and it moves towards Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and then India. Western disturbance forms each year, but the frequency of it is more this year.

IMD’s short-term forecasts have been on target, but it has not been able to bring that accuracy to long-term forecasts. Are you working on improving your long-term weather assessment?

There are limitations of science, not only in India but also globally. Predictions are made by certain models, which are based on mathematical equations. These mathematical equations are solved with high-performance computers and thus enhance predictions. However, that may not be accurate.

Gradually, it is improving and coming nearer to exact, leading to less number of errors. Now we can give rainfall distribution across the country. This has been possible due to the new modelling system. The ministry of earth sciences now has a dynamic climate forecast system.

IMD has developed a greenhouse multi-model ensembled prediction system. So, this is considered one of the five best models in the world. With this, the climate forecast has improved in the recent two years, which will improve further. The modelling system is also improving in terms of data being assimilated and physical processes being addressed in the model. The climate model also depends on the weather model. Weather observations are also improving. --Please add this part to the print if space is not a constraint.

How is IMD incorporating disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) or ChatGPT in its forecasts?

We are exploring artificial intelligence and machine learning, but not ChatGPT. We are working with different agencies and collaborating with IITs and IIITs. In the future, AI and ML will gradually be used, which is still under development. In one or two cases, it is being used, but not on a large scale. It is under development along with numerical models. The incorporation of AI and ML will be more effective for short-term forecasts.

Extreme weather phenomenon has been increasing. How can it be taken care of? How extreme can it turn?

Yes, the frequency and intensity are seen increasing, but at the same time, early monitoring should be adaptive, which we are doing by increasing surveillance. Model quality and enhance the forecast. For example, we are now issuing block and district-level forecasts. Earlier, we were limited to sub-division forecasts. We are now giving a five-day forecast against a one-day forecast. We even provide monthly forecasts. Our forecasts have increased by about 40% in the past five years compared to the previous five years. All the actions have been taken to improve observations, modelling, computing system, and forecasting so that we can fight the impact of climate change.

If you look at climate change, it lowers the predictability of weather events, but it has increased due to intervention in the adaptation of early warnings. There could be different aspects. There could be an impact of climate change on socio-political and economic life. It could also impact the ecosystem and natural environment. All these are being taken care of by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Climate Change. There are also many adaptive processes that have been chalked out. UNFCCC was adopted at the international level in 1992 to prevent human interference with the climate system and some other international guidelines, while at the national level, the Prime Minister’s action plan is there. States also have some action plans. Micro-scale initiatives are being taken.

If you look at climate change, which is occurring due to manmade processes or anthropogenic processes. In the anthropogenic process, we eject certain gases like Carbon dioxide, methane etc., that push up the temperature in the atmosphere. We should minimize the release of these gases. Whatever gases are there in the atmosphere should sink so the atmosphere becomes pure. All these states and central action plans are aimed at minimizing the source and maximizing the sink. At the individual level, a lot could be done. If I am aware of how much we are contributing towards carbon dioxide, I will be able to minimize it. Awareness should be created; usage of plastic could be minimized, and plantation should be increased to reduce carbon footprint. The target is to control the forecast of the planet warming up by 2°C by 2050. The current rising level is 1.15°C. If it touches 2°C, the situation will be devastating.