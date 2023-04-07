‘Unseasonal rains are not because of climate change’

If you look at climate change, which is occurring due to manmade processes or anthropogenic processes. In the anthropogenic process, we eject certain gases like Carbon dioxide, methane etc., that push up the temperature in the atmosphere. We should minimize the release of these gases. Whatever gases are there in the atmosphere should sink so the atmosphere becomes pure. All these states and central action plans are aimed at minimizing the source and maximizing the sink. At the individual level, a lot could be done. If I am aware of how much we are contributing towards carbon dioxide, I will be able to minimize it. Awareness should be created; usage of plastic could be minimized, and plantation should be increased to reduce carbon footprint. The target is to control the forecast of the planet warming up by 2°C by 2050. The current rising level is 1.15°C. If it touches 2°C, the situation will be devastating.

