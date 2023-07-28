Unsecured loans defy RBI caution

Unsecured loans defy RBI caution3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:20 AM IST
MUMBAI :Indians snapped up collateral-free loans at a brisk pace in the June quarter, at a time the banking regulator has turned uneasy over the unabated growth in consumption credit.
Unsecured loan portfolios of banks grew in double digits in the first quarter, led by a surge in personal loans. The growth in personal loans at HDFC Bank was 19.5%, ICICI Bank 38.6%, Yes Bank 32%, and Axis Bank 21%.
According to bankers, banks and non-bank lenders are competing for personal loans, which are collateral-free credit without a specific end use, allowing it to be used for consumption.
“It has been quite competitive, and rates have not moved up. So, I do not see immediate, sort of, move-up in rates," Anindya Banerjee, the group chief financial officer of ICICI Bank, told analysts on 22 July.
Banerjee said credit experience in the unsecured personal loan segment has been pretty good over the years, and some reduction in interest rates from what it has historically been would be justified. However, rates are probably at a pretty low level, and Banerjee said he does not see them increasing much from here, although ideally, they should.
Banks charge more for unsecured loans to compensate for the higher risk. For instance, ICICI Bank charges an interest of 10.5-16% per annum on personal loans, whereas, on a secured product like a home loan, the interest rate starts at 9% (up to 31 July).
While bankers say growth in these loans does not necessarily mean lax underwriting standards, experts and even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have cautioned against exuberance in this segment. Retail loans have been growing faster than overall loans in the banking system. Led by mortgages, demand for individual loans has far outstripped corporate credit demand.
According to RBI, retail loans grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% between March 2021 and March 2023, nearly double the CAGR of 13.8% for aggregate loans during the same period. The share of unsecured retail loans has increased from 22.9% to 25.2% in the same period.
At Kotak Mahindra Bank, unsecured retail loans, including microloans, comprised 10.7% of net advances against 7.9% a year earlier.
“We do not see any major issues in these segments," Paul Parambi, the group president and chief risk officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on 22 July.
He said the overall credit environment is normalizing right now, and the bank is comfortable with all the unsecured segments and the way they are currently behaving.
Experts emphasized the importance of distinguishing between banks offering personal loans to their customers, with a better understanding of borrowers’ finances, and those extending such loans to non-customers.
“Banks are aware that this is an area of risk, and we have also been tracking this closely. We have seen unsecured loan growth exceed increase in income of potential borrowers," said Jindal Haria, a director at India Ratings and Research. Haria said while there may not be any immediate signs of asset quality deterioration, there could be some stress if incomes do not keep up in the next two-three years.
While bankers appear to be brushing off concerns about the health of these loans, industry data suggest some amount of stress in repayments. According to credit bureau TransUnion Cibil’s report in April, vintage delinquency – the percentage of loans where repayments have ever been delayed by over 30 days in the first six months – in personal loans was higher in the December quarter than pre-pandemic.
The more cautious ones have started taking pre-emptive steps to shield themselves. Consumer financier Bajaj Finance is concerned about the level of consumer leverage and the pace of growth of personal loans in the financial system, and its managing director Rajeev Jain told analysts on Wednesday that the lender wants to ensure its stays out of trouble but remains in the game.