UP, Bihar, MP top beneficiaries of post-covid special capital investment scheme linked to reforms
Summary
The central government committed ₹3.66 trillion over five years, with 58% of loans linked to reforms, supporting infrastructure and development across states.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the largest beneficiaries of funds disbursed under a special capital investment scheme launched as a post-pandemic stimulus measure contingent on states carrying out certain reforms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story