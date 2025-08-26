New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the largest beneficiaries of funds disbursed under a special capital investment scheme launched as a post-pandemic stimulus measure contingent on states carrying out certain reforms.

The central government’s total fiscal commitment of ₹3.66 trillion in the five years since the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme started in FY21 not only reflects its scale but also underscores a strategic push for reform-linked, state-specific development. State-wise, the funds released have varied significantly, reflecting differential reform adoption and infrastructure needs.

Uttar Pradesh received ₹57,482.36 crore, or over 15% of the disbursed funds, across all years, followed by Bihar ( ₹34,336.67 crore), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹33,169.69 crore) and West Bengal ( ₹25,138.56 crore), according to data from the finance ministry. Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam and Karnataka also received large capital inflows, underlining their active engagement with SASCI reforms.

Over five years, SASCI has evolved from supporting core governance reforms to fostering digital services, urban planning, industrial growth and rural development, highlighting a dynamic and targeted approach to capital investment across Indian states.

SASCI provides states with 50-year, interest-free loans to support capital expenditure, with allocations and disbursements rising steadily over time. A large chunk of the funds disbursed is linked to carrying out certain reforms.

Indian states prioritized industrial growth and land reforms in FY25 to access a substantial share of funds, according to ministry of finance data. All 28 states availed of SASCI, including those that had not participated in the previous year, reflecting broader adoption of the programme. From 1 April to 11 August, ₹35,399 crore of the ₹1.5 trillion allocated for the scheme has been released.

Rural land reforms

In FY25, 22 states implemented reforms in building regulations for industrial and commercial projects and rural land reforms, while urban land reforms remained largely untouched, according to the data.

Vehicle-scrapping programmes continued, 19 states integrated central sector schemes onto the SNA SPARSH “just-in-time" cash management platform, and 18 states adopted urban planning reforms.

The latest Union Budget lowered SASCI’s allocation to ₹1.25 trillion from ₹1.5 trillion the previous year, with states having received about ₹1.49 trillion in capital expenditure loans, roughly 58% tied to reforms or project-linked conditions. The initial budgetary allocations remained unchanged at ₹1.5 trillion for both FY25 and FY26.

Comparatively, the allocation was ₹1.30 trillion in FY24, of which ₹1.10 trillion was disbursed, including ₹30,000 crore as outcome-based assistance.

The finance ministry data showed that urban planning and financing reforms emerged as priorities during FY24, with 21 states revamping building byelaws and 15 states making urban local bodies creditworthy for municipal bonds. Vehicle-scrapping saw wider adoption, though the “just-in-time" release of central sector scheme funds remained unused.

The momentum in reform uptake accelerated in FY23, driven by infrastructure, digital services, and urban initiatives by various state governments. Investments under PM Gati Shakti were taken up in 27 states, digital citizen services in 26, and optical fibre expansion in 24. Urban planning reforms and road connectivity featured prominently, although fewer states pursued vehicle-scrapping or privatization.

That year, ₹81,195 crore was released from an allocation of ₹1 trillion, with a portion contingent on reform implementation, the data showed.

Governance focus

In the early years of SASCI, reforms were more focused on governance. Uptake was limited in FY22, with only one state pursuing privatization and asset monetization, and ₹14,185 crore disbursed from the allocated funds.

In FY21, the emphasis was on the One Nation One Ration Card system, power sector improvements, urban local body reforms, and ease of doing business, with 12 states earning incentives for completing at least three of the four key reforms.

As things stand, states collectively account for 20-25% of India’s infrastructure spending. The Centre has been increasing allocations under this interest-free loan scheme to bolster capital expenditure by state governments, a critical driver of infrastructure development and economic growth.