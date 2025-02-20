UP Budget 2025: Scooty for girls, ₹2,000 cr for cattle, AI city in Lucknow; check key announcements

UP Budget 2025: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state budget on Thursday for the financial year 2025-26 under the Yogi Adityanath government. Laying out the ₹8,08,736-crore UP Budget, Khanna said 22 per cent of it has been allocated for development purposes.

“We have focussed on research, development and Information Technology in the Budget,” the state finance minister said.

UP Budget 2025 focuses on diverse sections of the society, including poor, middle class, women, farmers, youth and more. Around 13 per cent of the Budget has been reserved for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and related services, while 6 per cent has been allocated for health.

Advertisement

Khanna said the total Budget outlay for financial year 2025-26 is 9.8 per cent higher than the Budget outlay for FY25.

Here is everything you need to know about UP Budget 2025: Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana Suresh Khanna made a big announcement for girls pursuing higher education under the Yogi Adityanath government. The finance minister allocated ₹400 crore for providing scooters to eligible girls pursuing higher education. This announcement was made as part of the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana.

Also Read | Govt goes to school to upskill, focus on higher education

Four New Expressways Khanna further prioritised infrastructure development in his budget speech, allocating over ₹1,000 crores. He announced the construction of a new greenfield expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Ganga Expressway in Kausia, Hardoi, via Farrukhabad, allocating ₹900 crores.

Advertisement

The finance minister also announced the construction of the Vindhya Expressway corridor-Ganga Expressway extension to connect Meerut and Haridwar and Bundelkhand Rewa Expressway with ₹50 crores outlays each.

Moreover, a ₹461-crore allocation has been earmarked for the Defense Industrial Corridor project along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Artificial Intelligence City, Lucknow Khanna announced that an artificial intelligence city in Lucknow will also be constructed, emphasising the UP Budget’s focus on technological innovation and advancements. An outlay of ₹5 crore has been proposed for the same.

Advertisement

Also Read | Budget 2025: Personal finance changes you need to know for tax season

₹ 2,000 Crores For Cattle The UP government also allocated ₹2,000 crores to maintain stray cattle in the state. Additionally, ₹140 crores have been earmarked for setting up large cattle conservation centres.

Uttarakhand and Rajasthan Budgets Presented Too The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also presented the Budget on February 20. The ₹75 thousand crore Budget focuses on tourism, agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in Rajasthan presented the state budget for 2025, which focused on roads, tourism, employment, and green energy, among other things. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari proposed recruiting 1.25 lakh individuals in various departments and state undertakings in the upcoming financial year.