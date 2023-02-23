LUCKNOW : With an aim of making the Uttar Pradesh ‘atmanirbhar’ state, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday presented a Rs6.9 trillion budget for fiscal year 2023-24. The budget was presented by UP finance minister Suresh Khanna in the state assembly.

Infrastructure projects, welfare schemes for youth and women, and development of pilgrimage centres were the main focus areas of the budget.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the state's budget estimate was at Rs6.15 trillion.

In the budget, Rs21,159 crore has been allocated for the construction of roads and bridges and Rs6,209 crore for their maintenance.

To address the issue of stray cattle, the state government will spend Rs750 crore under different schemes.

To provide smartphones and tablets to eligible students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the government has proposed to spend Rs3,600 crore.

Under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which offers financial aid to the guardians or parents of two girl child, Rs1,050 crore was allocated. The budget has allocated Rs4,032 crore for destitute widows, Rs600 crore for Samuhik Vivah scheme for the marriage of girls of all classes and Rs150 crore for marriage grant scheme for poor girls belonging to other backward classes.

After the presentation of the state budget, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told mediapersons, “This budget was for atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh.

He also called the budget a “milestone" in turning Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy.

Khanna said that 16.8% growth rate in state GDP was recorded. For the financial year 2023-24, the nominal rate of increase in gross state domestic product (GSDP) is estimated at 19%, he added.

The budget has allocated Rs585 crore for the Kanpur Metro Rail project and Rs465 crore for the Agra Metro Rail project for this year. Rs1,306 crore was earmarked for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System. The government will also spend Rs100 crore for the implementation of metro rail projects in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and some other cities.

In the budget, the farmers’ pension scheme has been granted Rs7,248 crore.

The Yogi government has allocated Rs2,500 crore for putting in place arrangements for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in 2025. Rs1,000 crore has been granted for the development of ‘Dharmarth Marg’, Rs50 crore for development of Shakti Peeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple, Rs40 crore for integrated development of Prayagraj, Rs40 crore for Buddhist circuit and Rs2.5 crore for Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad.