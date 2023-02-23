UP Budget: Thrust on infrastructure, welfare schemes for youth and women

Under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which offers financial aid to the guardians or parents of two girl child, Rs1,050 crore was allocated. The budget has allocated Rs4,032 crore for destitute widows, Rs600 crore for Samuhik Vivah scheme for the marriage of girls of all classes and Rs150 crore for marriage grant scheme for poor girls belonging to other backward classes.