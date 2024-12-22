The Uttar Pradesh government is working to unveil a new export policy for 2025-30, aiming to significantly enhance the state’s contribution to India’s overall exports.

In an interview, UP’s minister for industrial development and export promotion Nand Gopal Gupta said the proposed policy targets increasing the state's share in India’s total exports to 7.5%, up from the current share of about 5%, by focusing on key sectors, including agricultural products.

“We are formulating a comprehensive export policy to achieve this ambitious goal," said Gupta. Consultations with industry bodies and other industry leaders are ongoing to make it an export-intensive policy, he said.

India’s total exports for FY24 stood at $776.68 billion, while imports amounted to $854.80 billion, making export growth key to bridging the trade deficit.

Export performance and key sectors

During FY24, UP's share in India's total exports was 4.71%, valued at about $20.67 billion. In the first two quarters of FY25, the state's share rose to 4.89% at around $10.56 billion.

UP exports a variety of products, including electrical machinery, meat and meat products, apparel and footwear. It also exports pearls, precious stones, iron and steel, carpets, and vehicles. Other key exports include furniture, aluminum products, bituminous materials, leather goods, organic chemicals, plastic products and cereals such as wheat and rice.

The proposed export policy is aimed at enhancing the state's economic growth by creating jobs and increasing revenue generation.

UP's GST collections increased from in FY23 ₹87,970 crore to just over ₹1 trillion in FY24, according to GST portal data. UP ranks fifth in terms of GST collections, behind Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the state has the largest rail network in India and accounts for 38% of the country's expressways. Seven airports are under construction, including the upcoming Jewar international airport, which will soon be operational, the minister said. This infrastructure will play a key role in improving connectivity and reducing transportation costs for exporters.

Currently, the state has four international airports— Lucknow, Kushinagar, Varanasi and Ayodhya—along with nine domestic ones.

"Exports are crucial for national prosperity. The UP government has adopted export- and investment-friendly policies and is working to provide smooth logistics, which are vital for boosting exports. The rapid growth in exports will help the state reach the milestone of a $1 trillion economy," Gupta said.

“Rapid infrastructure development in the state will significantly boost exports. The operationalization of Jewar Airport will be key, allowing exporters to ship directly from the state, saving time and reducing freight costs."

Policy support

UP offers several incentive schemes to promote exports. Under the Marketing Development Assistance Scheme, exporters receive 60% reimbursement of stall charges (up to ₹2 lakh) and 50% of airfare (up to ₹1 lakh) for participating in up to three foreign fairs per year.

This initiative helps exporters reduce the financial burden of international promotion and expand their market reach. They also get 75% reimbursement (up to ₹1 lakh) for courier charges and 50% (up to ₹2 lakh) for obtaining international certifications.

The Gateway Port Scheme provides 25% reimbursement of freight charges (up to ₹10,000 for a 20-foot container and ₹20,000 for a 40-foot container) for transporting goods to the gateway port, with a ceiling of ₹20 lakh annually. This is particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized exporters who face high logistical costs.

The Air Freight Rationalization Scheme offers 25% reimbursement of air freight charges or ₹100 per kg (whichever is less) for air cargo shipments. With air freight often being a significant cost for exporters, this scheme will enhance the competitiveness of Uttar Pradesh's products in the international market.