UP scurried to wrap up projects ahead of polls

Project inaugurations during electoral campaigns are all about timing, as the ongoing assembly elections, too, reaffirm. Uttar Pradesh, the top prize at the polls, completed a record ₹53,162 crore worth of infrastructure projects (about one-fourth of projects across India) in the December quarter. This is a fourfold jump from the previous quarter and almost double the second-highest level hit by the state in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls, a Mint analysis showed.

View Full Image Political timing

The analysis is based on the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy and also covered some other major states, for most of which the trend of electoral project inaugurations largely holds. In most cases, the trend of project completions trailed off soon after the election results, the analysis showed.

Four big completed projects in Uttar Pradesh—Purvanchal Expressway, Sarayu Nahar National Project, a urea and ammonia plant of Fertilizer Corp. of India in Gorakhpur, and Arjun Sahayak Irrigation—with a combined project cost of ₹43,492 crore, alone accounted for roughly 20% share in the national figure in the December quarter.

The same trend holds for some other major states where industry contributes over 25% to economic output, the analysis showed. In Gujarat, project completions jumped five times before the 2012 assembly polls and two times ahead of the 2017 polls. Karnataka went to polls in May 2013 and May 2018 and saw a spike of 76% and 164% in the value of projects being finished in the quarters just before elections.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu saw a twofold rise in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and West Bengal’s project completion value soared seven times ahead of the 2016 polls. However, no such surge was seen in 2021 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, possibly because of restricted mobility during the pandemic. At a pan-India level, ₹2.28 trillion worth of projects were completed during the December quarter, the third-highest in more than two decades.

