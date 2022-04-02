The White House is relying on its recently released budget—including the economic projections—to help make the case that President Biden’s policy proposals are fiscally responsible.

The proposed budget, however, forecasts a trajectory for U.S. economic growth and inflation that is rosier than some outside analysts’ current forecasts. That is partly because the White House finalized its forecasts last November. But even compared with what other forecasters expected then, the budget’s projections for economic growth over the long term are also higher.

For example, the budget, based on estimates finalized in November 2021, sees inflation-adjusted U.S. gross domestic product growing 2.3% in 2032, measured on a fourth-quarter-over-fourth-quarter basis. That is higher than the 1.8% longer-run economic growth reflected in Federal Reserve officials’ median forecasts in September 2021.

It is typical for administrations to complete the budget’s economic forecasts some months in advance of the release. The latest projections were completed before the Federal Reserve’s start of a series of interest-rate hikes and Russia’s launch of its war in Ukraine, which will likely alter the trajectory of economic growth and inflation in 2022 and beyond.

The budget, which the White House released Monday, forecasts the U.S. economy will grow 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted for inflation, from a year earlier and 2.5% in 2023.

By comparison, the median Fed forecasts released in March projected real growth of 2.8% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023. Goldman Sachs in late March projected real GDP growth of 1.9% in 2022 and 2% in 2023.

The budget also assumes inflation will slow sharply. The consumer-price index—which measures what Americans are paying for a range of everyday items—was up 7.9% from a year earlier in February, the fastest in 40 years. The budget projects that will average 4.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023 and each year thereafter until 2032.

By comparison, Goldman sees the consumer-price index rising an average of 7.2% this year and 3.3% next year, and then falling to 2.3% by 2027.

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters Monday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have ramifications that aren’t reflected in the budget’s forecasts. It “will likely put upward pressure on energy and food prices. That in turn could reinforce inflation that was already an issue prior to the invasion," Ms. Rouse said.

“The economic forecast, if we were updating today, we would look at it somewhat differently," she added.

The budget’s long-term projections for GDP are higher than other forecasters’ because they assume Mr. Biden’s policies would be fully enacted and enhance growth, according to an administration official.

Kent Smetters, director of the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, said the budget’s estimates of the ratio of U.S. debt to GDP grow more slowly over time than may prove true given current circumstances, because its assumptions of low inflation and relatively higher growth bias debt estimates downward. If those assumptions were “more aligned with other forecasters, then the debt-to-GDP ratio in 10 years would be larger than what they are currently forecasting," Mr. Smetters said.

The budget projects debt held by the public would reach 102.4% of U.S. GDP in the current fiscal year and then fall to 101.8% in fiscal 2023. Debt is expected to rise in subsequent years to 106.7% of GDP by 2032.

Still, that debt-to-GDP ratio is lower than the Biden administration projected in last year’s budget, which saw it rising to 117% over a decade.

Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and former director of the Congressional Budget Office during the administration of President George W. Bush, said the budget’s assumptions about economic growth and inflation mean the proposal may be overstating how much the government can collect in tax revenue and understating how much it will pay for interest costs and for benefits through programs like Social Security.

“They’ve stacked it to have higher revenue and low spending compared to what the reality will be," Mr. Holtz-Eakin said.

Ms. Rouse told reporters that the White House had analyzed how unexpected changes in inflation would affect the budget’s estimates.

“Based on that analysis, inflation above the forecast raises both expenditures and revenues by similar amounts such that it will have little impact on the deficit overall," Ms. Rouse said.

