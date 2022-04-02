Upbeat economic outlook aids Biden’s deficit push

Kent Smetters, director of the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, said the budget’s estimates of the ratio of U.S. debt to GDP grow more slowly over time than may prove true given current circumstances, because its assumptions of low inflation and relatively higher growth bias debt estimates downward. If those assumptions were “more aligned with other forecasters, then the debt-to-GDP ratio in 10 years would be larger than what they are currently forecasting," Mr. Smetters said.