From an impending levy on select UPI payments becoming reality to India’s exports posting strong growth numbers in August, the continuing dispute over the listing of Tata Group holding company Tata Sons, the National Stock Exchange receiving a vote of approval from institutional investors and Formula 1 announcing a 2027 season that matches its longest—here are this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: UPI charges, export growth, Tata Sons listing
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From an impending levy on select UPI payments becoming reality to India’s exports posting strong growth numbers in August, the continuing dispute over the listing of Tata Group holding company Tata Sons, the National Stock Exchange receiving a vote of approval from institutional investors and Formula 1 announcing a 2027 season that matches its longest—here are this week’s news in numbers.
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