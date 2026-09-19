The week in charts: UPI charges, export growth, Tata Sons listing

Earlier this week, the central bank also pre-emptively approached the courts, seeking to be heard in any matter filed in connection with the listing of Tata Sons. The RBI’s firm stance on the listing lifted prices of Tata Group stocks. It also put the spotlight on Tata Sons, which over the last seven years has received about ₹1.67 trillion in dividends from group companies and invested ₹1.16 trillion in them.