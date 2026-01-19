UPI loans: Will a credit card-like interest-free period do the trick?
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 19 Jan 2026, 01:43 pm IST
Summary
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is pinning its hopes on clearer regulations and credit card-like features to drive adoption of UPI-linked credit lines.
MUMBAI : India’s retail payments body is in talks with lenders to roll out credit lines as low as ₹5,000 on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), banking on credit card-like interest-free periods and regulatory clarity to boost uptake, according to two people close to the development.
