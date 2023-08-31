UPI crosses 10 billion monthly transactions, confirms NPCI2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:42 PM IST
India's digital payments framework, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), surpassed 10 billion monthly transactions in August, with a transaction value of INR15.18tn ($204.77bn)
The centre’s contactless digital payments framework, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), crossed 10 billion monthly transactions in August, confirmed the Reserve Bank’s non-profit agency, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). In a tweet, the body confirmed that payments made on UPI crossed this feat on Wednesday.