Inside the UPI decade: How a cash-first nation learned to pay differently

That success story is real, but it is also incomplete. When a single system becomes this dominant, national aggregates start to tell us less and less about what is actually happening on the ground. Transactions keep rising, new use cases are layered on, and yet basic questions remain unresolved: Who is still outside, and why? How do those who are “inside" experience the system and where do trust, confusion or hesitation show up? These experiences matter because UPI now shapes how millions transact daily, and the system’s future choices hinge on how reliably and safely people can use it at scale.