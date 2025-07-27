From UPI guidelines to RBI MPC decision and Monsoon Session of Parliament: Here's what changes in August 2025…

As we look ahead to month of August 2025, here's an overview of what changes you can expect: From updates to unified payments interface (UPI) guidelines, to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) meet next month and various tax and economic policies under consideration during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
According to new guidelines issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), there are a few changes that are set to impact UPI users. These include changes to regulations related to the autopay feature and the account balance check.
Called the new Application Programming Interface (API) usage rules, it will be application for apps of all public and private banks and payments services.
These changes are mostly aimed at reducing transactions that overload the system, and may not have significant impact on everyday UPI users.
While this will not directly affect customers, the RBI has issued new trading extended hours for market repo and Tri-Party Repo (TREP) operations. Originally announced in June 2025, it will come into effect next month.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.