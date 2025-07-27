From UPI guidelines to RBI MPC decision and Monsoon Session of Parliament: Here's what changes in August 2025…

As we look ahead to month of August 2025, here's an overview of what changes you can expect: From updates to unified payments interface (UPI) guidelines, to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) meet next month and various tax and economic policies under consideration during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

How will new UPI guidelines impact you? According to new guidelines issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), there are a few changes that are set to impact UPI users. These include changes to regulations related to the autopay feature and the account balance check.

Called the new Application Programming Interface (API) usage rules, it will be application for apps of all public and private banks and payments services.

From August 1, UPI users will only be able to check their account balance 50 times a day. The aim is to reduce disruptions during peak hours and make the experience seamless, the NPCI said.

Autopay transactions to be restricted to specific times rather than randomly throughout the day. All auto payments, such as for utility bills, mobile recharge, subscriptions and easy monthly installments (EMIs), will now be conducted at fixed time slots.

Further, to reduce customer inquiries bank will be required to provide balance updates with each transaction, removing the need for manual checks. These changes are mostly aimed at reducing transactions that overload the system, and may not have significant impact on everyday UPI users.

Trading hours for Repo markets: What are new hours? While this will not directly affect customers, the RBI has issued new trading extended hours for market repo and Tri-Party Repo (TREP) operations. Originally announced in June 2025, it will come into effect next month.

Trading hours for market repo and TREP operations will be extended by one hour; with trading set to take place from 9 am to 4 pm.

There is no change in timings for the other operations such as the derivatives markets, foreign exchange, and government securities market.

Other significant events: RBI MPC, Parliament Monsoon Session The RBI's MPC meeting is set to be held from August 4 to August 6, post which RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the panel's decision regarding interest rates, if any.

The Parliament Monsoon Session which began on July 21, will extend till August 21 and see various economic and tax-related bills debated.