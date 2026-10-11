Economic think tank says govt should withdraw proposed UPI charges. Here's why

Economic think tank, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has suggested that the Centre withdraw its proposed 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) charge on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, PTI reported.

“The government should withdraw the proposed UPI charges scheduled to take effect on October 15 and keep UPI free for merchants and consumers,” said GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava.

Advertisement

In a statement, the body said that the proposed UPI charges, scheduled to come into effect this month, could raise prices, squeeze small business earnings and weaken household demand, the report added. It has asked the government to keep the digital payment system free for merchants and consumers.

This comes after the Centre ended six-years of zero-MDR on UPI payments and last month said that a 0.4% fee would be imposed on P2M transactions over ₹2,000 in value. It capped the charge at ₹300 on transactions of and above ₹75,000 worth and kept P2P and P2PM transactions free.

Why does GTRI want UPI MDR charge rolled back? According to the statement, besides affecting small businesses, the charges would also reduce UPI's price advantage over cards, benefiting US card networks and payment platforms. The GTRI added that an independent audit should establish and publish UPI's actual running costs.

Advertisement

Srivastava said that banks save on handling cash and operating ATMs and branches when customers use UPI, and payment apps gain customers' spending data and opportunities to sell loans, insurance and mutual funds in a market serving more than 55 crore Indians.

The government, he said, benefits from wider digital payments and greater visibility of economic transactions. “These benefits support the case for sharing UPI's running costs. If these institutions fund the system, UPI can remain free and preserve its advantage over cards. Charging merchants reduces that advantage and creates commercial opportunities for competing payment networks,” he said.

He added that PhonePe and Google Pay, which together handle more than 80% of UPI transactions, could earn a share of merchant fees if the fee-sharing arrangement provides for it.

Advertisement

"Their market dominance would give them a large potential base for such earnings," Srivastava said, adding, “Visa and Mastercard could benefit when UPI loses part of its price advantage. Free UPI allows merchants to receive the full payment. An MDR reduces that benefit and could make cards more competitive. The card networks also seek access to UPI comparable to that enjoyed by RuPay credit cards.”

India should resist US pressure to weaken UPI, drawing on Brazil's defence of Pix, its domestic digital-payment system, he said, adding that UPI's affordability and widespread acceptance are economic strengths that India should preserve.

Further, he said that annual UPI payment value exceeded 91% of India's GDP last year, indicating the system's reach, but the proposed fees could affect the economy beyond the transactions directly charged.

Advertisement

“Higher prices would leave households with less money for other purchases. Where competition prevents price increases, farmers, vendors and businesses would absorb the cost through lower earnings,” the GTRI Founder said.

He added that weaker earnings and demand could lead firms to buy less stock, postpone investment and hire fewer workers.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer