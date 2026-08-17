With a total value of ₹314 trillion, the unified payments interface (UPI) is now the world’s largest digital payments system. In roughly a decade since its launch, monthly UPI transaction value has reached nearly 70% of the cash in circulation in India. Its rapid success has prompted the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which administers the system, to seek expansion into more countries beyond the 10 where it currently operates.
Is UPI breaking beyond India’s biggest cities?
SummaryUPI has grown exponentially in India, with transaction value now equivalent to 70% of currency in circulation as adoption spreads beyond the country’s major economic hubs.
With a total value of ₹314 trillion, the unified payments interface (UPI) is now the world’s largest digital payments system. In roughly a decade since its launch, monthly UPI transaction value has reached nearly 70% of the cash in circulation in India. Its rapid success has prompted the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which administers the system, to seek expansion into more countries beyond the 10 where it currently operates.
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