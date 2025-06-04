UPI fuels rural women’s digital leap—but few own their phones
Summary
India’s digital boom reveals a paradox: rural women are increasingly using mobile phones and making online transactions—mostly via UPI—yet a stark gap between usage and ownership shows many still lack personal devices, limiting both privacy and autonomy despite their digital strides.
Even as millions of rural women in India are using mobile phones and the internet, and making digital payments, many may be doing so on borrowed devices.
