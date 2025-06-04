UPI fuels rural women’s digital leap—but few own their phones

While the two surveys—CAMS 2022-23 and CMS:T 2025—aren’t strictly comparable due to differences in duration and definitions, they still offer a sense of momentum. Mobile phone usage among rural women rose modestly by 1.4 percentage points, from 74.9% to 76.3%. But sharper gains were seen in internet use (up 15 percentage points), the ability to send attachments (up 13.9 points), and performing online transactions (up 12.9 points).