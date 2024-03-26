‘UPSC is boring, there is poverty of aspiration among the youth,’ feels economist Sanjeev Sanyal
Economist and Economic Advisory Council (EAC) member Sanjeev Sanyal did not mince words on what he called a "poverty of aspiration", adding that the emphasis on cracking UPSC and becoming a civil servant "reflects limited aspirations". He shared his opinion on Bihar’s UPSC craze and aspiration of the Indian people while speaking on Siddhartha Ahluwalia's 'Neon Show' on YouTube.