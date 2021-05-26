MUMBAI: Rating agency Crisil on Wednesday said the upside risks to inflation have started picking up. Rising input prices and supply disruptions due to the second wave of covid infections, especially in rural India, are adding to inflationary pressures.

In a first since 2010, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation climbed to 10.5% in April from 7.4% in March. The surge in WPI inflation was on account of rise in prices of crude petroleum and mineral oils. Consumer price inflation on the other hand moderated to 4.3% in April from 5.5% in March due to a higher base.

The rating agency expects consumer price inflation at 5% this fiscal compared with 6.2% last fiscal.

While input prices have risen across the board, a rise in global costs of commodities such as crude oil, edible oil, metals, and transportation expenses have exacerbated domestic inflation. For instance Brent crude crossed $65 per barrel in May, more than double the year ago level. CRISIL Research projects crude prices to average $58-63 per barrel in 2021 compared with $42.3 per barrel the previous year. Rising fuel inflation will keep core inflation high through elevated transportation costs.

There is also an increased risk of upside pressure on food prices as global food prices have seen a 30% annual growth until April 2021. “While India is not a price taker in most food commodities, there is still some pass-through that could take place to the CPI food basket from high global food prices, especially through commodities such as edible oils and sugar," Crisil said in its report.

A Crisil analysis shows that rural core inflation is showed a higher sequential increase in April than in urban centres, a phenomenon not seen in the previous 16 months. Last year in April, when the pandemic was prevalent in urban areas, urban core inflation had shot up. Rising covid infections in India's hinterland, is behind the disruption in food production as well as transportation to wholesale markets.

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel has estimated that consumer price inflation will be at 5% in fiscal 2021-22. A recent research paper suggested that 6% may be the ideal level of inflation for India, adding that any attempt to bring it below that point comes at a significant cost to growth.

