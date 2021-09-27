Retail inflation, an indicator in the ease of living segment, cooled significantly but still came in at 6% when compared over a two-year period. The broad-based drop allayed fears of upward price pressures for now. But as the base effect begins to wane, this could see a rebound. Fuel prices are still on the rise. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting committee is likely to keep its accommodative stance until demand strengthens enough to replace supply issues as the key inflation driver, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. The panel meets next week.

