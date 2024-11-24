Economy
Mint Explainer: Why is urban India spending less?
Tina Edwin 5 min read 24 Nov 2024, 01:13 PM IST
- Rising costs, wage pressures, and regulatory actions are reshaping urban spending habits. Here’s a closer look.
Urban India’s shopping carts are losing their heft. After a pandemic-era spree on everything from electronics to grooming services, city dwellers are pulling back, leaving manufacturers and service providers grappling with sagging sales. The slowdown contrasts sharply with rural households, which continue to spend on refrigerators, two-wheelers, and even cars, creating a tale of two economies within India.
