Mint Explainer: Why is urban India spending less?

At Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, the slowdown is unmistakable. Sales of its mini and compact passenger cars shrank in the September quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), even as utility vehicles like the Grand Vitara and Fronx SUV found takers. To cushion the blow, Maruti offered an average discount of ₹29,300 per car in the second quarter. Yet, the share of mini and compact cars fell to 44.9% of total sales from 48.8% in the prior quarter, signalling a significant shift in buyer preferences.