Urban Indians most worried about unemployment, says survey

NEW DELHI: Urban Indians were most worried about unemployment, followed by financial and political corruption, crime and violence, inflation, poverty and social inequality, and climate change in December, according to findings of a survey.
Globally, on the other hand, people were most worried about inflation, poverty and social inequality, unemployment and financial and political corruption, according to the Ipsos What Worries the World survey that tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues.
The survey is routinely conducted across 29 countries.
“Job opportunities are being added but demand far outstrips supply. First it was covid-19 that impacted jobs, now it is global slowdown and some establishments have been cost cutting by trimming the workforce. Then there are other glaring issues of corruption, crime, social inequality that upset smooth functioning of societies. Citizens expect the government to address these issues. Inflation is among the top five worries but not as pronounced as in other global markets. Though cost of living is rising," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
About 78% urban Indians believe that the country is moving in the right direction. The survey shows India ranked third on optimism.
“The markets most optimistic were Saudi Arabia (92%) and Indonesia (82%). Global citizens were seen to be high on pessimism, with only 38% believing their country is on right track. The markets most pessimistic were Peru (11%) and Argentina (15%) with majority believing their country is on wrong track," the survey findings reveal.
The 29-country Global Advisor survey was conducted between 5 November and 9 December via the Ipsos Online Panel system among 19,504 adults aged 18-74 in Canada, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and the United States, 20-74 in Indonesia and Thailand, and 16-74 in all 21 other countries.
