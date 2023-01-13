Urban Indians most worried about unemployment, says survey

“Job opportunities are being added but demand far outstrips supply. First it was covid-19 that impacted jobs, now it is global slowdown and some establishments have been cost cutting by trimming the workforce. Then there are other glaring issues of corruption, crime, social inequality that upset smooth functioning of societies. Citizens expect the government to address these issues. Inflation is among the top five worries but not as pronounced as in other global markets. Though cost of living is rising," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.