Economy
Urban slowdown: What happened to the Great Indian Middle Class?
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 24 Nov 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Summary
- From cement manufacturers and paints companies to alcohol makers and quick service restaurant operators, the message was loud and clear this results season—one of the main engines of the ‘India Story’ is sputtering. How should investors approach the current situation?
Just across the road from the ruins of the massive Tughlaqabad Fort in South Delhi lies a beautifully preserved sandstone-and-marble tomb. The mausoleum, built in the early 1300s, belongs to Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, founder of the Tughlaq Dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate.
