Urban slowdown: What happened to the Great Indian Middle Class?

“...if you were to look at the CPI basket weight for rural and urban, one thing that comes through very clearly is the housing cost. The housing cost in urban and especially in metro areas is about 22% of the total CPI basket weight. And we know that real estate is— the prices have gone up, the rentals have gone up, and that’s creating stress for most consumers in large cities and metros," Britannia Industries’ VC and MD Varun Berry said at the company’s results call.