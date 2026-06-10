Urea import prices halve in latest tender, offering relief to subsidy bill

"Fertilizer subsidy will certainly come down if China is able to supply urea at lower prices, then automatically there is a case for India to procure urea from there as we are an import-dependent nation in terms of fertilizers. The benefit would be higher provided the supplies are coming from China. However, in case China eases supplies, global prices would also come down, although prices may not be as cheap as China offers. So, the pricing scenario overall may ease," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.