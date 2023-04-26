US 5-year credit default swaps rise to highest in 13 years1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:01 AM IST
The spreads on US five-year credit default swaps widened to 60 basis points. This is more than double the level they stood at the start of 2023 and represents the highest level in 13 years
Market jitters that the government could hit its debt ceiling sooner than expected, Tuesday lifted the cost of insuring exposure to the US sovereign debt to the highest level in 13 years.
