Market jitters that the government could hit its debt ceiling sooner than expected, Tuesday lifted the cost of insuring exposure to the US sovereign debt to the highest level in 13 years.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, the spreads on US five-year credit default swaps widened to 60 basis points. This is more than double the level they stood at the start of 2023 and represents the highest level in 13 years.

The cost of insuring U.S. debt against default for one year stood at over 100 basis points as of last week, according to Refinitiv data. This is well above 2011 levels, when a standoff over the debt ceiling triggered the first credit downgrade of the U.S. government.

Yields on U.S. T-bills, the most sensitive to the debt ceiling debate, again pushed higher, with three-month T-bill yields hitting a new 22-year peak of 5.318% last week.

Meanwhile, the US stocks slipped on Tuesday on recession fears after weak earnings and soft economic data. The S&P 500 slumped 59.56 points, or 1.44%, at 4,077.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.19 points, or 0.99%, at 33,540.21. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 207.27 points, or 1.72%, at 11,829.93.

The US consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 - the lowest since July 2022 - from a revised 104.0 in March.

The US. dollar index climbed 0.6% to 101.83, having dropped more than 4% since March 8 as Joe Biden confirmed his bid to run for re-election as US president in 2024.