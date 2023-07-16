US, allies to crackdown on Russian efforts to avoid sanctions: Janet Yellen

US, allies to crackdown on Russian efforts to avoid sanctions: Janet Yellen3 min read 16 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
We will also continue to cut off Russia’s access to the military equipment and technologies that it needs to wage war against Ukraine, says US treasury secretary Janet Yellen
GANDHINAGAR : The US and its allies are building on actions to crack down on efforts by Russia to evade sanctions, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday.
