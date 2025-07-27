US and China to talk tariffs. Hopes are rising that truce lasts.

The web of controls the U.S. has put into place to limit China’s access to advanced technology, starting with the first Trump term and tightened during the Biden administration, has been a sore point for Beijing. “They tell us every time that this is what they want—and they are getting traction," says Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “China flexed its muscle [with its own export controls on magnets]. It has other cards to pull."