US annual inflation eases to 6.0%; Futures extend gains2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:15 PM IST
- Traders' bets that the US Fed will hold rates at the current level at its March meeting stayed at 23%, while bets of a 25 basis point rate hike stood at 77% earlier
US annual consumer inflation eased in line with expectations to 6.0% in February but remains elevated, according to government data released on Tuesday, adding pressure to the Federal Reserve as it mulls further rate hikes to cool prices at its next meeting.
